Paint and Floor Coverer STARS!

Nearly 75 union painters and floor coverers received bonus checks May 20 at a Safety Training Awards Recognition (STAR) banquet in Portland. The checks ranged from $400 for Painters to $599 for Floor Coverers. The craftsmen and women are members of Portland-based Painters Local 10 and Floor Coverers Local 1236 who work for employers of the Signatory Painting Contractors Organization and the Signatory Floor Covering Contractors. The union workers qualified for the bonuses after completing seven classes (painters only) and 24 hours of voluntary skill-advancement training and safety courses over a 12-month period.

The STAR program was initiated in 2004 when Painters and Allied Trades District Council No. 5 and the Signatory Painting Contractors Organization made a commitment to each other to field the best-trained, highest educated workforce in the industry. This led to the creation of the Painters Union/Management Partnership, or PUMP. The program is funded by a cents-per-hour contribution negotiated in their collective bargaining agreement. Local 1236 started funding its PUMP program in 2010. Bonus checks were awarded starting in 2012.

The following members received bonus checks:

PAINTERS — Jorge Arellano, William Barney, Eraclio Benitez, Juan Bernal, Joe Bishop, Mike Bokamper, Timothy Bradfield, Brian “Tim” Chung, Leordan Cruz, Angel Cuellar, Gregory Cunningham, John Daniels, Frances Delandro, Gerald Dooley, Foo-Beng “Allen” Foong, Jaime Garcia, Hector Gonzalez, Sergio Gonzales, Timothy Goodnight, Jason Graham, Eileen Grigat, Carlos Hernandez, Micah Herrera, Darrell Holbrook, Alan Jackson, Brian Jackson, Jonathan Jaimez, William Johnston, Damon Keene, Roger Kennedy, Joesph Langley, Michael Llanos, Hernando Magallanes, Jose Maldonado, Justin Manning, Higinio Marcos-Jimenez, Julio Mena Fuentes, Richard Mentzer, David Mercado, Moises Mercado, James Meyer, Joel Miller, Alin Muresan, Daniel Norman, Ronald Pearson, Charles Pennell, Rudy Ponder, Kenneth Rheel, Francisco Rico, Steven Rodriguez, Joel Roman-Fernandez, Moises Romero, Matthew Sauer, Amber Schaeffer, Steven Smart, Roger “Skip” Smith, Vincent Spillman, Jeff Splichal, Todd Stange, Herb Steffl, Amber Vankuren, Juan Carlos Vaylon, Chris Vezaldenos, Seth Wannamaker, Robert Woods, and Juan Zepeda.

Several Painter apprentices were recognized for perfect attendance. Receiving awards were Michael Antrim, Jermie Ali, Maria Guevara, Steven Kauffman, James McClara, and Lacie Robinson.

Floor Coverers — Rodrigo Morales-Corona, Jonathan Doran, Michael Nguyen, Daniel Ramirez, Andrew Sparks, Brent Tompkins, Ryan Weeks, and Robert Wheeler.