Outside a Portland Walmart: The Nabisco Boycott Day of Action

The union boycott against Mexican-made Nabisco products doesn’t appear to be going away any time soon. Since March 2016, the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco and Grain Millers union has waged a boycott campaign against Mexican-made Oreos, Chips Ahoy and other Nabisco products — to protest the decision by parent company Mondelēz to lay off hundreds of Chicago union workers and shift production to a factory outside Monterrey, Mexico.

The campaign, which has the backing of the national AFL-CIO, asks consumers to check the label when they buy Nabisco products, and leave it on the shelf if it says “Made in Mexico.”

On Nov. 16, the campaign held a nationwide day of action. BCTGM strategic campaign coordinator Ron Baker says boycott visibility actions were held outside over 100 stores nationwide. In Portland, where BCGTM Local 364 represents Nabisco bakery employees, several dozen union members and staff gathered outside a Walmart store with signs, and handed out boycott cards to passersby.

The event came two days after a video about a laid-off Chicago Nabisco worker got more 2.7 million views on the web site NowThis Politics.

