Strike date set at Legacy Emanuel hospital

More than 750 support workers at Legacy Emanuel Hospital and Randall Children’s Hospital were set to wage a two-day strike Nov. 8 and 9 if hospital management doesn’t reach agreement on a new contract with their union, Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Local 49, before then. The workers include certified nurse assistants, housekeepers, food service workers, and other support posiitons. Their previous contract with Legacy expired June 30. Local 49 members at Legacy Good Samaritan hospital are covered under a separate contract.

The two sides disagree on pay and health insurance. Union spoksperson Rae Dunnaville says the health insurance Legacy provides though is unaffordable for members. And Legacy is offering raises of 1.2, 1.5, and 1.5 percent over three years.

Two additional bargaining dates were scheduled with federal mediators Oct. 30-31.