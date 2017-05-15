Karly Edwards stepped down May 12 as state director of the Oregon Working Families Party, a union-backed minor party. Edwards formerly worked for the Service Employees International Union, UNITE HERE, and Portland Jobs with Justice. In June she’ll begin a new job as labor representative at Oregon Nurses Association.

Hers is the third director-level departure for the Oregon Working Families Party this year. Deputy director Sami Alloy left in January to work as an Oregon campaign manager for the nonprofit advocacy group Forward Together. Field director David Neel also left in January.

Two staff remain at the organization: operations manager Hannah Taub and organizer Ian Johnson.