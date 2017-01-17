Portland Bakery Union member Shad Clark made international VP for Western Region

Shad Clark, a member of Portland-based Bakers Local 114, has been elected international vice president for the Western Region of Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers (BCTGM). He succeeds Randy Roark, who retired Dec. 31, 2016.

Clark, 46, was elected by the BCTGM General Executive Board to complete the unexpired term of Roark, which runs through December 2018.

As international vice president, Clark’s primary duty will be assisting Western Region locals in organizing and contract bargaining campaigns. With the title, Clark also will have a seat on the BCTGM General Executive Board, and he will be a union trustee on health and welfare plans and pension funds.

The Western Region covers locals in Oregon, Washington, California, Montana, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Colorado, Wyoming, Utah, and Arizona. It’s a diverse membership, ranging from big industrial bakeries to Boise sugar beet factory workers to Bay Area employees of Ghirardelli, See’s Candy, and American Licorice (makers of Red Vines).

Clark has worked as an international representative for the Western Region since June 2015. Prior to that he was a business agent at Local 114.

Clark was born in Honolulu, but grew up in Portland, where he has a long history as a union worker and activist. His mother was a member of the Oregon Nurses Association. According to Clark, growing up he often helped her at the office stuffing envelopes and other union tasks. And the BCTGM has been a part of his life for many years prior to his joining the union. His father, Pat Clark, served as secretary-treasurer of Local 364 in Portland. In his youth, Clark spent time as a member of the Machinists Union working summer jobs at the Portland shipyard.

Clark earned a bachelors degree in human resources at Winthrop University under a soccer scholarship. He later worked at Franz Bakery in Portland, where he became a member of Local 114. He has served the local as president, recording secretary, and on the Executive Board.