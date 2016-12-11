BULL Session delivers again to six children’s charities

BULL Session Charity Events donated $293,000 to six Oregon children’s charities that provide life-changing treatment and accommodations. The checks were distributed during a ceremony at the offices of the National Electrical Contractors Association on Nov. 30.

The BULL Session is a coalition of business, union and labor leaders who come together to help provide support services for children. The money was raised at the 26th annual BULL Session golf tournament and auction, held Sept. 12-13 at The Reserve Vineyards and Golf Club and the Oregon Convention Center, respectively. More than 400 golfers took part in the tournament this year.

Since its inception in 1991, the BULL Session has donated over $5,800,000 to charities.

This year’s recipients were Albertina Kerr’s Children’s Developmental Health Services, Gales Creek Camp, March of Dimes, Swindells Resource Center of Providence Child Center, Shriners Hospitals for Children-Portland, and the Wheel to Walk Foundation.

To find out more about the BULL Session, visit bullsessioncharity.com.