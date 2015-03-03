Operating Engineers Local 701 member killed in crane accident

Christopher Pierson, a member of Operating Engineers Local 701 employed at Axis Crane, was killed Feb. 17 when a 35-foot beam he was placing detached and pierced the cab of his crane.

According to the Multnomah County Medical Examiner’s Office, Pierson died of blunt force head trauma. The accident is under investigation by the Oregon Occupational Safety & Health Administration.

Pierson, 40, was married and had three children (see photo). His widow, Robin, is a stay-at-home mom to Aeri, 11; Owen, 9; and Braylen, 3. The family moved to Keizer from Nevada three years ago, at which time he joined Local 701.

Robin Wicklander, president of Local 701, said Pierson was driving piles on a retaining wall project for Union Pacific. The accident occurred near the railroad tracks at 301 N.E. Second Ave. in Portland at about 5:30 p.m. Wicklander said he couldn’t remember the last time a member of his union was killed on the job.

Delegates at the monthly meeting of the Northwest Oregon Labor Council held a moment of silence for Pierson.

A GoFundMe account has been set up on Facebook to support the family. Go to www.gofundme.com/mph5h4.