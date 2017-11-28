Young Machinists raise funds to bring Christmas to foster kids

The idea began with a chance encounter. Scott Lacey, a Machinist at the Gresham Boeing plant, is a member of a Young Machinists group that’s looking for ways to serve the community. When Lacey brought his Harley Davidson to a repair shop in Boring, Oregon, the shop owner mentioned he was helping liquidate his parents’ Christmas tree farm. After talking with Lacey, he agreed to donate 200 trees to help bring Christmas to teenage foster kids in the Gresham area. Many of them get few or no Christmas presents.

Up to 50 trees will go to the homes of the kids themselves, along with $10,000 in lights, ornaments and toys donated by Machinists Local 63. The other 150 will go out to local union members for a $20 suggested donation — to raise money to put some presents under those trees.

For more information and to schedule a tree delivery, call Beth Lacey at 503-875-6306.