Workers at TriMet ratify new 3-year deal

Workers at TriMet voted overwhelmingly to approve a new three-year contract, Amalgamated Transit Union Local 757 announced Nov. 28. The vote was 1,220 to 68, or almost 95 percent in favor. The agreement covers 2,500 bus and light rail operators, mechanics, cleaners, and customer service representatives.

The agreement now goes to the Dec. 13 meeting of TriMet’s Board of Directors for approval.

When it takes effect, it will provide an immediate 3 percent raise retroactive to the Dec. 1, 2016 expiration of the previous contract; another raise of 3.25 percent Dec. 1; and a third raise of 3.25 percent on Dec. 1, 2018. It will also provide a one-time $1,000 payment to about 300 journey-level rail mechanics and a 6.6 percent step increase at the top of the scale for up to 300 workers who clean buses and light rail platforms.