Portland caterer signs contract with Bakers Local 114

Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers Local 114 signed a union contract with Spin Events & Catering on Nov. 20. The Portland-based caterer has three full-time employees at its facility at 1125 SE Madison—home of the Tony Starlight Showroom. The room is also available to rent for banquets and other events, with a capacity of 149 people.

The new union members are Steve and Hiroko Brown, and Charlie Douma.

Steve Brown owned and operated Madison’s Grill, a restaurant and catering business, for over 17 years. He sold the restaurant four years ago to focus on catering. He collaborated with David ‘Kawika’ Kahoilua, owner of Bamboo Grove Hawaiian Grille, to create Spin.

Brown and Spin aren’t strangers to the Portland and Southwest Washington labor communities. At one time, the Northwest Oregon Labor Council and half a dozen union locals leased office space in the same building that housed Madison’s. From the acquaintances Brown made, Spin got gigs catering union events, including the Presents from Partners holiday party, the Northwest Oregon Labor Council’s (NOLC) Labor Appreciation Night, the Union Sportsmen’s Alliance banquet, even the Northwest Labor Press’ annual luncheon. Last June, Spin Catering was recognized at NOLC’s Labor Appreciation Night dinner, receiving the 2017 Business Award.

Spin also caters much larger events, with a specialty in finish line meals and banquets for regional athletic events such as the Hood to Coast run and Cycle Oregon.

Brown told the Labor Press it was his idea to bring in the union.

“In my dealings with labor, I’ve always been impressed by how the unions take care of each other,” he said.

“It’s good for the employees to be union. It’s good for business to be union,” said Terry Lansing, secretary-treasurer for Local 114,. “We want to build a long-term relationship and help Spin Catering grow. That’s why we ask other unions, union-friendly politicians, and union companies to look to Spin Catering first.”

MORE INFORMATION: SpinPDX.com.