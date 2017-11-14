Oregon Federation of Nurses issues challenge to other unions in toy drive

Last month, members of Oregon Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals Local 5017 challenged the labor community to collect more toys than their local for the Presents from Partners holiday toy drive.

The 21st annual toy drive is sponsored by Labor’s Community Service Agency, in partnership with the Northwest Oregon Labor Council. Toys and clothes collected are distributed at a holiday party in mid-December at Sheet Metal Workers Local 16 in Northeast Portland. The event is for families of unemployed union members and those facing temporary hardships. Entrance is by ticket only. Members must be referred by their union local.

Shortly after Local 5017 issued the challenge, IBEW Local 48 and Communications Workers of America Local 7901 gladly accepted. A few days later, Iron Workers Local 29 and the Southwest Washington Central Labor Council threw in their hats. That’s where it stood at press time. The Battle of the Toys is on!

The logistics:

Locals that wish to participate must register “challenge accepted” with LCSA. You can do so by emailing director@lcsaportland.org, or calling 503-231-4962.

The competition will be decided on who submits the most 32-45 gallon garbage bags full of unwrapped toys for kids up to 18 years of age. Please fill to the top and close with a twistie tie.

All toys must be delivered to LCSA offices no later than Monday, Dec 11, so they can be inventoried and transferred.

“There’s some pretty heavy Facebook blasts and bragging rights for whomever wins this Battle of the Toys,” said LCSA Executive Director Eryn Byram. “Of course, the big winners will be all the children who attend the event and take home some wonderful gifts.”

If you don’t have time to shop, cash donations can be sent to LCSA, 9955 SE Washington, #211, Portland, Ore., 97216.