‘Unions for Kids’ poker tournament raises cash for Doernbecher, LCSA

Unions For Kids raised critical funds for community nonprofits at their Oct. 7 Texas Hold’em Poker Tournament, including $10,000 for Labor’s Community Service Agency (LCSA). Additional proceeds will be given to Doernbecher Children’s Hospital.

LCSA Executive Director Eryn Byram said the money will go directly toward continuing to serve over 1,200 children throughout the community with safety net, holiday, and educational programs.

The 6th annual Poker Tournament was held at the IBEW Local 48 Hall in Northeast Portland.

The card game originally was held in conjunction with the Unions for Kids motorcycle poker run, which took place in June. The poker run was discontinued in 2014, but Unions for Kids maintained its non-profit status and the card game continued. This year’s event attracted 21 sponsors and 60 players. Top finishers were: 1st Justin Stevens, 2nd Gerardo Arizmondi, 3rd Dustin Hysmith, 4th Micah Herrera, and 5th Lynn Sayer.