Portland City workers take strike authorization vote 

It’s down to crunch time at the City of Portland, where nearly 1,000 union workers — affiliates of the District Council of Trades Unions (DCTU) — are voting on the City’s “last, best and final” offer for a new contract. The DCTU declared impasse Sept. 27. As required by law, both sides exchanged last, best and final offers. The City showed some movement, union officials said, but not nearly enough, and they linked it to many unacceptable takeaways.

DCTU referred the offer, and a strike authorization, to the membership for a vote. Voting is taking place Oct. 12-19, with a recommendation to reject the City’s offer and to authorize a strike.

The sides are scheduled to meet again with a mediator on Oct. 24.

The Northwest Oregon Labor Council at its Oct. 9 Executive Board meeting said if requested by DCTU, it will cite Portland City Council to show cause why it shouldn’t be placed on the official Unfair/Do Not Patronize List.