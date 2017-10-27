New president at CWA Local 7901

Oct 27, 2017

Celeste Jones

In union officer elections held Oct. 26, Celeste Jones defeated incumbent Jeanette Turner to become president of Portland-based Communications Workers of America (CWA) Local 7901. Jones, who was previously executive vice president of the local, works at the Gresham AT&T store. She got 65 percent of the vote to Turner’s 35 percent.

The 666-member local represents workers at CenturyLink and AT&T as well as staff at a handful of small non-profit employers and unions, and taxi drivers at Union Cab.

President is the local’s top office and is a half-time paid staff position. Also elected were:

Executive Vice President: Clint Goodwin

Secretary-Treasurer: Erich Bambei

Vice Presidents:

  • Kurt Knell for Area 2 (CenturyLink, Avaya, AT&T)
  • Mike Bray for Area 6 (staff union for staff SEIU Local 503)
  • Toby Green, Finance Area 6

Several vice president positions had no nominees and remain vacant:

  • Area 1 (Portland Drivers Self Help Association)
  • Area 3 (AT&T Mobility)
  • Area 4 (DEX, Oregon Catholic Press and Owl Tree Press)
  • Area 5 (Environment Construction Services, Free Geek, Teamsters Local 162, KBOO, Portland Jobs with Justice, GSI, and Fund for the Public Interest call center)

