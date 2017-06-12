The future of Glaziers Local 740

Glaziers Local 740 graduated its 2017 class of apprentices at a banquet June 2 in Portland. The new journeymen are Heston Wingfield, Brian Neelands, Henry Rodriguez, Robert Smith, Alder Gessford, Taylor Pfannes, and Sheldon Barnes.

Barnes, 26, is a third-generation glazier. His father, Todd, and grandfather, Terry, are native Oregonians who both went through the Local 740 apprenticeship program while working for Culver Glass, a union shop since 1930. In 1988, the Barnes family partnered with seven others to buy the company. Today, Terry, 75, is president, and Todd, 51, is vice president. Culver Glass has 160 employees and offers a full range of commercial and residential glass services from offices in Portland, Salem, and Eugene.

Six of the seven new Local 740 journeymen, including Sheldon, are employed at Culver Glass.

Apprenticeship Coordinator Craig Feely said the Glaziers training program is operating at near capacity, with 55 apprentices. Classes are held at Mt. Hood Community College in Gresham. A glazier apprenticeship typically takes four years, with a requirement of 144 hours of classroom instruction and 8,000 hours of on-the-job training.

Top scale for a journeyman is $38.35 an hour, plus $16.82 an hour for fringe benefits. Glaziers cut, fit, and install plate glass windows, mirrors, and specialty glass items in commercial and residential buildings. They also specialize in the fabrication, assembly and installation of glass framing systems for storefronts, including doors, architectural panels and sealants.

“It’s a good time to be glazier,” said Local 740 Business Manager Todd Springer. “Work is good — with at least two to three years (of work) on the books.”