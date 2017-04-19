Union members score big with bowling fundraiser for MDA

Apr 19, 2017 Building Community

The Camp family are ambassadors for the Oregon Muscular Dystrophy Association. Lynette Camp (center) and four of her six children have been diagnosed with the disease. Taking part in the MDA Labor Bowl were Benjamin, 12, Ephraim, 10, Hannah, 9, and Caleb, 5. Also bowling is their father, Wayne.
IATSE Local 28 Business Representative Rose Etta Venetucci (left) and Board member Kathy Andrews prepare to bowl — complete with team uniforms.

Eighty-five bowlers representing 21 union-sponsored teams raised $8,536.52 for the Muscular Dystrophy Association April 9 at Sunset Lanes in Beaverton. The National Association of Letter Carriers Branch 82 sponsors the event, with promotional help from the Northwest Oregon Labor Council. Since its inception in 1989, the Labor Bowl for MDA has raised $392,119. Money is collected through pledges and a silent auction. The top fundraiser, with $412, was Mike O’Conner, a member of the National Association of Letter Carriers Branch 82.

First time MDA bowler Eric Taunt is a member of National Association of Letter Carriers Branch 82 at Creston Post Office in Southeast Portland.

All money raised helps kids go to summer camp, buy wheelchairs and braces, and pay for research. Muscular dystrophy is a hereditary condition marked by a progressive weakening and wasting of the muscles over time.

Unions represented at this year’s event were NALC Portland Branch 82, NALC Salem Branch 347, Oregon School Employees Association Beaverton Chapter 48, IATSE Local 28, and NW Priority Credit Union.

Top bowlers on the day were Mike Hennings of OSEA Branch 48, and Char Bryce of NALC Branch 82.

Oregon School Employees Association Beaverton Chapter 48 fielded three teams this year. Above, OSEA member Matt Bennett prepares to roll a strike as teammates Hansen Hess, Amanda Bennett, and Kristen Croft look on.

