Union members score big with bowling fundraiser for MDA

Eighty-five bowlers representing 21 union-sponsored teams raised $8,536.52 for the Muscular Dystrophy Association April 9 at Sunset Lanes in Beaverton. The National Association of Letter Carriers Branch 82 sponsors the event, with promotional help from the Northwest Oregon Labor Council. Since its inception in 1989, the Labor Bowl for MDA has raised $392,119. Money is collected through pledges and a silent auction. The top fundraiser, with $412, was Mike O’Conner, a member of the National Association of Letter Carriers Branch 82.

All money raised helps kids go to summer camp, buy wheelchairs and braces, and pay for research. Muscular dystrophy is a hereditary condition marked by a progressive weakening and wasting of the muscles over time.

Unions represented at this year’s event were NALC Portland Branch 82, NALC Salem Branch 347, Oregon School Employees Association Beaverton Chapter 48, IATSE Local 28, and NW Priority Credit Union.

Top bowlers on the day were Mike Hennings of OSEA Branch 48, and Char Bryce of NALC Branch 82.