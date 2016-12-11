A ‘barn raising’ at Painters & Tapers Training Center

Dec 11, 2016 Culture

Jim Phelps (right), apprenticeship coordinator for the Painters & Tapers Training Center, talks to Kurt Moore project manager for Schommer and Sons Construction, as apprentice drywall finishers work in the background.
Jim Phelps (right), apprenticeship coordinator for the Painters & Tapers Training Center, talks to Kurt Moore project manager for Schommer and Sons Construction, as apprentice drywall finishers work in the background.
Manny Rodriguez of Performance Contracting (PCI) hangs drywall in a new classroom at the Regional Training Center in Northeast Portland.
Manny Rodriguez of Performance Contracting (PCI) hangs drywall in a new classroom at the Regional Training Center in Northeast Portland.

A three-day “barn raising” has taken the Painters & Tapers Regional Training Center to a whole new level.

David Adams, a Level III drywall fin- isher apprentice and member of Lo- cal 10, applies a first coat of mud. Adams works for Western Partitions.
David Adams, a Level III drywall fin- isher apprentice and member of Lo- cal 10, applies a first coat of mud. Adams works for Western Partitions.

The 7,440 square-foot training center located at 135th and NE Whitaker Way in Portland has been an open one-room warehouse since the Painters and Drywall Finishers joint apprenticeship training committees purchased the building six years ago. Their Phase II plan was to create classrooms, offices, and support space on the mezzanine level, which is separated from the noisy, hands-on training section of the training center below.

So, for three days — from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2 —17 apprentice drywall finishers worked alongside seven journeyman drywall hangers from four signatory contractors to complete the plan. The apprentices got hands-on experience with all types of finishes—from basic warehouse taping, to a high-end smooth wall finish. Phelps and instructor Dave Gray were always nearby to answer questions and offer advice.

“This was a perfect project for our Level 2 and 3 block class training,” said Apprenticeship Coordinator Jim Phelps. Phelps introduced block training earlier this year to take the place of night classes.

Each apprentice got class hour credit for their work.   

A week later, painter apprentices painted all the walls and ceilings, and they too received class credit for their work.

“It’s not a mock-up project,” said Phelps. “These apprentices can look back and take ownership in their training center.”

The project is slated for completion by mid-January. Schommer & Sons is the general contractor. Companies that contributed to the project were:

  • Western Partitions Inc.
  • Performance Contracting Inc.
  • KNEZ Building Materials
  • CertainTeed
  • Intercorp
  • Anning Johnson
  • Harlen’s Drywall
Patricia Gadd, a Level II drywall finisher apprentice and member of Painters and Drywall Finishers Local 10, cuts a metal corner. Gadd works for Harver Company.
Patricia Gadd, a Level II drywall finisher apprentice and member of Painters and Drywall Finishers Local 10, cuts a metal corner. Gadd works for Harver Company.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 1997-2016, Oregon Labor Press Publishing Co. Inc.