Washington CLUB golf tournament raises $100,000 for three charities

The Washington CLUB Charity Golf Classic donated $100,000 to three charities Nov. 8 at its celebration dinner in Seattle. CLUB stands for Contractors, Legislators, Unions and Business. The largest donation of $50,000 went to the Diabetes Research Institute via the national AFL-CIO’s DAD’s Day (Dollars Against Diabetes) campaign. Two children’s charities—Holly Ridge Center and Seattle Children’s Hospital, each received $25,000.

WA-CLUB has maintained a position in the Top 5 donors to the DAD’s Day efforts nationally for the past 12 years, and has regularly been the Number 1 or Number 2 top donor.

Founded by the Washington State Building Trades Council in 2000, WA-CLUB is now the largest multi-trade, labor/management charity event in the state.

This year’s event was unique for a couple reasons; first, it was the wettest most miserable weather the tournament has ever experienced, with over half of the field coming into the clubhouse unable to finish their rounds, and second their donation reached the $100,000 goal, which it hasn’t achieved since 2008.

With this year’s proceeds WA-CLUB’s total 17 year donation is nearly $1.4 million.

“It’s fun to look back over the past 17 years and see how the event has grown and remained popular,” said Bettendorf, a principal at Quest Investment Management. “We have an exceptional group of volunteers that meets monthly throughout the year in order to put on an exceptional event. Even this year in the face of very wet and difficult conditions, everyone had a smile on their face and enjoyed the day.”

Next year’s event will be back at Gold Mountain Golf Complex in Bremerton, Washington June 13-14. The tournament is always the Wednesday and Thursday before Father’s Day.