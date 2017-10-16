Washington denies crucial permit for proposed coal terminal in Longview

The Washington Department of Ecology on Sept. 26 denied a water quality permit needed for the Millennium Bulk Terminal in Longview to move forward. If built, it would be North America’s largest coal-export terminal. The agency said it denied the permit because the terminal would have caused significant and unavoidable harm to air quality, vehicle traffic, vessel traffic, rail capacity, rail safety, noise pollution, social and community resources, cultural resources, and tribal resources. The permit was needed in order for the company to fill 24 acres of wetlands and dredge 41.5 acres of riverbed.

Millennium says it will appeal the permit denial. The $680 million project — backed by 15 labor unions and/or councils — would create 1,000 union construction jobs under a project labor agreement, and 135 permanent jobs when complete. Millennium, owned by Ambre Energy and Arch Coal Inc., first began its permitting process in February 2012.