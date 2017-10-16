Union Manor remodel is complete

Oct 16, 2017 Building Community, Jobs

NOW FOR SOME PEACE AND QUIET: Residents of Westmoreland Union Manor celebrate the end of a two-year building retrofit Oct. 10 with T-shirts proclaiming: “I survived the remodel.”

Westmoreland Union Manor celebrated its 50th anniversary with a grand re-opening Oct. 10 after a $45 million remodel.

Ed Barnes – a member of the nonprofit Union Labor Retirement Association (ULRA) board since 1973 – looks over a photographic history of the building, which was ULRA’s first project. Built in 1966, the seven-story, 300-unit complex in Southeast Portland’s Sellwood-Moreland neighborhood is home to 333 low-income seniors. ULRA was founded in 1962 by the late Earl B. Kirkland and other leaders of Portland’s building trades unions. Today it operates six affordable senior housing projects in Oregon and Vancouver, Washington.

During the remodel, which started in July 2015, residents were relocated section by section to other housing. The remodel included a complete replacement of the building’s envelope, new water and HVAC systems, improved seismic resistance and fire safety, plus 18 additional American Disabilities Act compliant units. All residents were back in their homes as of July 2017.

The AFL-CIO Housing and Investment Trust (HIT) provided $26 million of the financing using union pension funds. Other key funding partners were Oregon Housing and Community Services, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, PNC Real Estate, and Barings Multifamily Capital. Walsh Construction was the general contractor under an all-union project labor agreement.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 1997-2017, Oregon Labor Press Publishing Co. Inc.