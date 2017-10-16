Union Manor remodel is complete

Westmoreland Union Manor celebrated its 50th anniversary with a grand re-opening Oct. 10 after a $45 million remodel.

During the remodel, which started in July 2015, residents were relocated section by section to other housing. The remodel included a complete replacement of the building’s envelope, new water and HVAC systems, improved seismic resistance and fire safety, plus 18 additional American Disabilities Act compliant units. All residents were back in their homes as of July 2017.

The AFL-CIO Housing and Investment Trust (HIT) provided $26 million of the financing using union pension funds. Other key funding partners were Oregon Housing and Community Services, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, PNC Real Estate, and Barings Multifamily Capital. Walsh Construction was the general contractor under an all-union project labor agreement.