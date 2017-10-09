New union officers at Musicians Local 99

Members of American Federation of Musicians Local 99 approved new officers by acclamation at their Oct. 2 general membership meeting.

Secretary-treasurer (three-year term):

Mont Chris Hubbard, a club and theater musician who performs piano and keyboard

Executive Board (two-year terms):

Mary Ann Kaza , a retired Oregon Symphony violinist and member of the board of the Metropolitan Youth Symphony

John Nastos , a saxophonist who performs at jazz clubs and the Oregon Symphony, and tours nationally with major artists

Lars Campbell , a jazz and classical trombonist and chair of the music department at Clackamas Community College

, a jazz and classical trombonist and chair of the music department at Clackamas Community College Jason Schooler, a bassist in the Oregon Symphony

Secretary-treasurer is one of the local’s three top elected offices, one of which comes up for re-election each year.

The 565-member local represents orchestra musicians at Oregon Symphony, Portland Opera, and Oregon Ballet Theatre, as well as the Portland Symphonic Choir, Portland Gay Men’s Chorus and the Portland Festival Symphony. It also has members who work under national contracts, such as local musicians playing touring Broadway shows at the Keller auditorium, musicians working on national television productions like Grimm, and musicians who do contract work for ad agency Wieden and Kennedy.