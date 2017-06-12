West Coast roofers compete

The Oregon and Southwest Washington Roofers Apprenticeship & Training Center hosted the 7th annual West Coast Roofers Apprenticeship Competition June 2-3 at its training center in Southeast Portland.

Eighteen apprentices representing five union locals from Oregon, Washington, and California competed in Intermediate and Advanced level categories. Among them were five apprentices from Portland Roofers Local 49.

Apprentices competed in six disciplines, including single ply heat welding, shingles, waterproofing, coatings, torch down, and an obstacle course consisting of math, safety rules, and tool identification.

Local 49 members Suzanne Young and Brandyn Timm finished first and second overall in the Advanced Level contest.

“It’s the first time we’ve had a woman place in the contest — and she took first,” said Training Coordinator Joel Gonzalez. “Our apprentices represented us very well.”

Young will complete her apprenticeship in October.

In the Intermediate Level competition, Local 49 member Snuff Jones finished second behind Adam Rodriguez of Roofers Local 36, Los Angeles.

Judges were comprised of training coordinators, international union reps, journeyman roofers, and manufacturing reps. More than $3,000 in prizes were awarded to contestants.