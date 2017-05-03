To get ready for anti-union court decision, AFT-Oregon gets busy organizing

The statewide convention of American Federation of Teachers (AFT)-Oregon drew 150 delegates from 17 locals to the Portland Hilton April 21-23. AFT-Oregon has grown in recent years and now counts over 9,000 members.

But the union is working to shore up support among represented workers, in anticipation of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling. About 4,000 workers represented by AFT-Oregon aren’t members and pay only partial “fair share” dues to cover the costs of bargaining. Those payments could become illegal nationwide if the Supreme Court rules as expected in a case called Janus vs. AFSCME. Last year, the court deadlocked over a very similar case, but last month’s confirmation of Neil Gorsuch means that an anti-union decision in Janus could be only 12 to 18 months away.

Several locals were singled out for praise for success signing up new members in the last year, including Local 111 (Portland Federation of School Professionals), which gained 224 members; Local 3209 (United Academics of the University of Oregon), which added 129 new members; and Local 4671 (Hillsboro Classified United) which added 108.

Delegates reelected David Rives to a fifth two-year term as AFT-Oregon president. Owing to term-limits in the union constitution, it will be his final term. Also elected to terms beginning July 1 were:

Belinda Reagan , executive VP

, executive VP Jaime Rodriguez , VP for political action

, VP for political action Devin Hunter , secretary

, secretary Jeff Grider, treasurer