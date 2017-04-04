Oregon AFSCME executive director Seville resigns

Michael Seville resigned March 14 as executive director of Oregon AFSCME Council 75 after less than a year on the job. He is returning to his hometown of San Francisco, where he has been hired as executive director of AFSCME Council 57 in Oakland.

AFSCME Council 75’s Executive Committee appointed Associate Director Stacy Chamberlain as interim director until the full Executive Board can appoint a permanent one in July.

Council 75 hired Seville in April 2016 to replace longtime executive director Ken Allen, who retired at the end of July 2016. Chamberlain was a finalist for the job.

In an email statement to the Northwest Labor Press, Council 75 said its Executive Committee will recommend to the full Executive Board in July that Chamberlain be hired as the new executive director.

“Michael made a decision based on the needs of his family. With that said, we are extremely excited and thankful to have someone as qualified and skilled as Stacy Chamberlain stepping in as interim Executive Director, “the statement read. “Our focus moving forward is to continue working hard on behalf of our members and working people across Oregon.”

Chamberlain has worked for Council 75 since 2005, first as a representative and later as collective bargaining director and associate director. She is the daughter of Oregon AFL-CIO president Tom Chamberlain.

Seville was the research director for the International Federation of Professional and Technical Engineers (IFPTE) Local 21 — a 10,000-member public-sector union representing employees at the City and County of San Francisco and other local governments in the Bay Area.