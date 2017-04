On-the-job Fatalities in Oregon in 2016

The following is the list of workers killed on the job in Oregon in 2016, compiled from Oregon-OSHA reports, workers’ compensation data, and newspaper accounts.

ANGELA ABERNATHY, Truck Driver

DEON ABRAMS, Truck Driver

JOSEPH ADAMS, Carpenter

ANALI AGUILAR GAONA, Retail Salesperson

LELAND AYER, Tree Faller

JERRY BARKLEY, Fisherman

JOHN BECKMAN, Tree Climber

JON BLILEY, Bus Driver

JERRY BROSNAN, Logger

HAROLD BURNS, Truck Driver

NICK CALDWELL, Construction Worker

LUIS CAMANO MORALES, Farm Worker

RAYMUNDO CARDOSO, Fisherman

DANIEL CHICO HERNANDEZ, Salesperson

PATRICK CORLEY, Logger

TRAVIS CORNELISON, Logger

JAMES CROW, Truck Driver

LINDA CUSHING, Union Organizer

MERYL DEMARIS, Farm Worker

DONOVAN FARRALD, Truck Driver

RONALD FISHER, Compliance Specialist

RANDY FOX, Sander Operator

DAVID FRAIJO, Timber Faller

LEVI GALLO CAMACHO, Choker Setter

PEDRO HERRERA GALVAN, Orchard Field Manager

DAVID GILBREATH, Truck Driver

BRADLEY GOAD, Construction Worker

JASON GOODDING, Police Officer

WILLIAM GROSS, Choker Setter

BILLY HERNDON, Farm Supervisor

MELISSA HERZ, Bird Hunting Guide

MICHAEL HOLLAND, Construction Worker

GREGORY HOLLIS, Medical Transport Driver

MILTON KOWALEWSKI, Quality Control Inspector

MARILYN MANRIQUEZ-GUTIEREZ, Sales Associate

DANIEL MATLOCK, Fisherman

DOUGLAS McLAIN, Log Truck Driver

JOSHUA McGRAW, Caregiver

LUCCAS McNEILL, Security Guard Supervisor

JIMMIE MEADOWS, Longshoreman

MITRA MEHRABADI, Book Transfer Service Rep

DUANE NELSON, Senior Retail Manager

NEIL NIGHTINGALE, Truck Driver

IGOR NIKOLAYCHUK, Truck Driver

RICHARD OSWALD, Ski Guide

MARCUS PAINE, Airplane Pilot

PATRICK PATTERSON, Timber Faller

JOSHUA PAULUS, Fisherman

BENJAMIN RAFFERTY, Carpenter

TRAVIS ROTE, Security Officer

LUIS SALAS RAMIREZ, Drywall Technician

GUY SIMER, Truck Driver

ALLEN SMITH, Truck Driver

KEVIN SMITH, Truck Driver

PARRISH SPEEGLE, Drywall Technician

JERRY SRAMREK, Log Truck Driver

CHARLES STADELI, Construction Worker

BLANE STEINMETZ, Fisherman

TAUFUI TALIAULA, Fisherman

MICHELLE TARWATER, Certified Flight Paramedic

THAD TAYLOR, Cement Truck Operator

ANTHONY THORNE, Timber Faller

JOSE TORRES HERMOSILLO, Rigging Slinger

MILTON VAUGHN, Truck Driver

MARIA VILLA, Head Cook

ROBERT WEBB, Mechanic