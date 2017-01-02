House fire claims UFCW Local 555 member and injures member of Cement Masons Local 555

Gayle Brown, a longtime member of United Food and Commercial Workers Local 555, died Dec. 21 from injuries sustained in a fire that destroyed the family’s home in Sherwood, Oregon. Her husband, Chris, 58, a 21-year member of Cement Masons Local 555, was seriously injured in the Dec. 14 blaze. He suffered burns on his hands and arms, and broke bones in his foot after jumping from the second story of the house.

Gayle, 56, was burned over 50 percent of her body and sustained a broken back after falling from the upper level.

According to a news release from Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue, crews were dispatched at 10:23 p.m. to a report of a fully-involved residential fire. The two occupants inside the home woke up to the sound of a crackling fire and inhalation of smoke. Their smoke alarms were not working.

A Go Fund Me account has been started to help the family. Brown has three adult children.

To donate, visit gofundme.com/av-house-fire.